Happy birthday, Manoj Muntashir: Revisiting best songs penned by him

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 27, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Happy birthday!

Lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir doesn't warrant an introduction. Apart from penning instant chartbusters, his impeccable command over Hindi was further brought to the fore when he wrote the Hindi dialogues for the Baahubali series, and since then, his name has been attached to several critically acclaimed projects. On his 47th birthday on Monday, let us revisit some of his most celebrated songs.

'Teri Mitti'

Muntashir has often said that this patriotic song from Kesari is his favorite and will always remain close to his heart. No surprises there. B Praak's wistful voice uplifted the song several notches higher, and Mutanshir's words speak volumes about one's undying love for the country, no matter how adverse the conditions may be. Don't be surprised if it leaves you weeping.

'Galliyan'

In several ways, Galliyan was the song that catapulted Muntashir to national acclaim. The love ballad, sung to perfection by Ankit Tiwari, became an instant rage among youngsters and even an identifier for the film Ek Villain (2014). Add to it the chemistry displayed by Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, and the song is a romantic's true delight. Watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Kaun Tujhe'

Muntashir has spoken about how the idea of Kaun Tujhe was simply born out of a moment of serendipity while playing with his toddler son. While spending time with him, Muntashir happened to say, "Kaun tujhe yun pyaar karega jaise main karta hoon," and not too long after, the words metamorphosed into lyrics for a hit song from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).

'Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga'

Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga, from Half Girlfriend (2017), is a song that narrates the anguish, torment, and heartbreak of a man wronged in love. Sung by "heartbreak melody specialist" Arijit Singh, it almost sounds like a cry for help, like the aforementioned lover would want nothing in this world more than to be reunited with his significant other. The movie is streaming on ZEE5.