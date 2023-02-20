Entertainment

'Love Today' Hindi remake to be released in 2024

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 20, 2023, 05:04 pm 1 min read

The blockbuster Tamil film Love Today will now be remade in Hindi and the acclaimed production house Phantom Studios ﻿has bagged the rights to the film. The production house took to social media to make the announcement on Monday. The Hindi remake is tentatively slated to release in early 2024. Pradeep Ranganathan helmed the original film and starred as the protagonist.

More details about the upcoming film

The production house has not revealed any other details of the upcoming film. Given Phantom Studios's track record, fans can be hopeful about the project. The critically acclaimed original film ran in the theaters for over 100 days. Phantom Studios is making the film in association with the original producer AGS Entertainment. The original film also starred Ivana and Yogi Babu, among others.

'Love Today', the quirky Tamil romantic drama which recently clocked 100 days of its theatrical release and has quickly become an audience favourite.@Ags_production @archanakalpathi @shrishtiarya pic.twitter.com/oksL62lIm5 — Phantom Studios (@FuhSePhantom) February 20, 2023