Inside Dhanush's new mansion; see pictures from housewarming ceremony

Dhanush's new mansion is located at Chennai's Poes Garden

Kollywood actor Dhanush, who is currently basking in the success of his latest venture Vaathi, recently made headlines when the news of the actor buying a luxurious house made rounds on social media. Actor-director and the president of Dhanush's fan club, Subramaniam Siva broke the news on Sunday. Located in Poes Garden, Chennai, the house is a gift by Dhanush to his parents.

Dhanush's bungalow is situated close to superstar Rajinikanth's house

Reportedly, Dhanush always wanted to build a new abode where he could live with his parents and two sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja, and he has finally fulfilled his longtime dream by building this house. According to reports, the bungalow is said to have an estimated worth of Rs. 150 crore. Notably, the house is situated close to the house of superstar Rajinikanth.

Dhanush sported long locks in the housewarming ceremony pictures

In the viral housewarming ceremony pictures, Dhanush could be seen in a bright blue kurta paired with a white pajama. He sported long locks and a heavy beard look. Meanwhile, his father Kasthuriraja was dressed in a blue-printed shirt, and his mother donned a beautiful blue-pink sari. To note, Dhanush performed the bhoomi pujan for his newly-bought land back in February 2021.

#Dhanush's dream house is in the poshest location of Chennai, Poes Garden. Back in 2021, Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwaryaa performed pooja for his new house in Poes Garden. It was also attended by Rajinikanth and his wife Latha. Now after 2 years, his dream house is completed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CgE29SlL5e — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) February 20, 2023

Poes Garden in Chennai is home to well-known, famous personalities

The actor has reportedly spent a massive amount in building his dream house at Poes Garden, which is a four-story building spread over 19,000 square feet. With this investment, Dhanush has also become one of the famous celebrities to live in the posh locality of Poes Garden. The locality is home to celebrities including Rajinikanth, Pepsico ex-CEO Indra Nooyi, and cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

Dhanush announced separation in 2022, after 18 years of marriage

Dhanush, who was living in Alwarpet, prior to shifting to the new house, announced the separation from his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, eldest daughter of Rajinikanth on social media on January 17, 2022, after 18 years of marriage. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is engaged in filming Captain Miller with Arun Matheswaran. He will also shortly start working on his next project D50.