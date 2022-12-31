Entertainment

'PS-I' to 'Don': Top 5 Kollywood grossers of 2022

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 31, 2022, 08:04 pm 2 min read

It is time to bid adieu to 2022 and welcome the new year. Though we are all excited for 2023, this year has been an unforgettable one for Kollywood. With several hit movies and comebacks of top stars, 2022 has been an eventful year for Tamil cinema. From Ponniyin Selvan I to Don, take a look at the top five hits of Kollywood.

'Ponniyin Selvan I'

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I is the biggest Kollywood grosser of the year, reportedly having grossed Rs. 482.7cr at the worldwide box office. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, "Jayam" Ravi, and "Chiyaan" Vikram in the lead roles. It was announced by the makers recently that the second installment of Ponniyin Selvan will be released on April 28, 2023.

'Vikram'

Kamal Haasan made his comeback to the big screens with the high-octane action entertainer Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film collected Rs. 426cr (gross) at the global box office. Also starring Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, the makers recently announced that the film would have its sequel, too. Haasan bankrolled the movie under his banner of Raaj Kamal Films International.

'Beast'

Vijay's actioner Beast takes the third position on this list. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film reportedly collected Rs. 237cr globally. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film was bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and it also featured "VTV" Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, and Yogi Babu in important roles. It had a box office clash with KGF: Chapter 2 as it was released a day before the Yash-starrer.

'Valimai'

Ajith Kumar's Valimai, co-produced by Boney Kapoor, is the fourth-highest Kollywood grosser of the year. The film, which marked the comeback of AK, made Rs. 225cr (gross) at the global box office. Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai marked the third collaboration between the actor-director-producer trio. Huma Qureshi played an important role in the movie, while Karthikeya Gummakonda played the main antagonist.

'Don'

Sivakarthikeyan's Don directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi collected over Rs. 100cr worldwide (gross). It also stars Priyanka Mohan as SK's romantic interest, while SJ Suryah plays the main antagonist. The college drama wasn't received well by critics, but it made a mark at the box office.