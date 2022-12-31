Entertainment

Silambarasan TR starrer 'Pathu Thala': Makers announce film's release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 31, 2022, 07:41 pm 2 min read

'Pathu Thala' is slated for release on March 30, 2023

Tamil star Silambarasan TR's (STR) long-pending film Pathu Thala finally has a release date! The makers of the movie took to social media and announced that the film would hit the marquee on March 30, 2023. Touted to be a gangster drama, the film will mark the actor's first release of 2023. Read on to learn more about the film.

Why does this story matter?

Silambarasan, who had faced a series of failures, finally broke the streak with his 2021 Tamil film Maanaadu.

His 2022 film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was also received well by fans and critics alike.

So, all eyes are now on his next film, and the announcement about Pathu Thala's release date has come as an exciting one to his fans.

Makers shared an unseen poster from the movie

Studio Green is bankrolling Pathu Thala, and on Saturday, the production company announced the film's release date on its official Twitter handle. The makers wrote, "Celebration Begins. Here's the #NewYear2023 Delight from #PathuThala. We are super excited to release Pathu Thala In Theatres From March 30. Worldwide #StudioGreen Release (sic)." A new poster was also released by the makers, along with the announcement.

Take a look at the official announcement

Know more about the upcoming movie

Pathu Thala is helmed by Obeli N Krishna, who is best known for his debut directorial, the 2006 superhit movie Sillunu Oru Kadhal starring Suriya and Jyothika. Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, and Joe Mallori will be seen in pivotal roles in the upcoming film. AR Rahman composed the music for Pathu Thala, which marks the fifth collaboration between him and STR.

STR went through intense body transformation for 'Pathu Thala'

In case you didn't know, STR's body transformation for his comeback movie, Eswaran (2021), became a sensation after he shed so many kilos. For Pathu Thala, however, he put on weight as the role required the same. After Pathu Thala, STR has a comedy-drama titled Corona Kumar. The second installment of his movie with Vasudev Menon, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, is also in the making.