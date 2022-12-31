Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 31, 2022, 07:17 pm 2 min read

Tunisha Sharma breathed her last on December 24

TV actor Sheezan Khan has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days for allegedly abetting Tunisha Sharma's suicide. He was arrested on December 24 after Sharma, who was his co-star and former girlfriend, allegedly died by suicide on the sets of the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She was reportedly found hanging in the make-up room on the sets.

Police accuse Khan of not cooperating with investigation

While Khan has been sent to judicial custody, reports said his lawyers wouldn't be applying for bail. A Vasai court earlier extended his police custody till Friday. Previously, the police alleged Khan wasn't cooperating with the investigation. They claimed he didn't share his Google and email passwords, saying he forgot them. However, Khan's lawyers stated cops have his phone, so they can crack passwords.

Khan forced Sharma to convert to Islam: Late actor's family

Meanwhile, Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma, alleged during a media interaction that Khan forced her to convert to Islam. She added that they both had a huge fight and decided to break up after the late actor found him "talking to some other girl." She also stated that Khan used to consume drugs on the sets of the aforementioned TV show.

Khan's family issued statement after his arrest

Following Sheezan Khan's arrest, his sisters—Shafaq and Falaq Naaz—released a statement on Instagram. It read, "Accusations have been leveled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let the police take the call. I am confident that an innocent guy has been framed without an application of mind." "We have complete faith in the Indian Judiciary system and hope the truth shall triumph."

Post-mortem reports ruled out pregnancy

Tunisha Sharma's postmortem was conducted by a team of four to five doctors last week. It was confirmed that she passed away due to asphyxia (suffocation), and no injury marks were found on her body. As per reports, the 20-year-old died due to suffocation caused by hanging. It also ruled out her pregnancy, as opposed to previous speculations and conjectures.