Tunisha Sharma case: No evidence against Sheezan Khan, claims lawyer

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 30, 2022, 08:28 pm 2 min read

Vasai court extended the police custody of actor Sheezan Khan in the Tunisha Sharma death case on Friday

Sheezan Khan's lawyer, on Friday, claimed that no evidence has been found against the television actor against allegations of slapping Tunisha Sharma. Khan has been accused of abetment to suicide after Sharma allegedly died by suicide last Saturday. This is the first time that Khan's lawyer has spoken to the media since the arrest of the actor, who is presently in police custody.

Sharma's mother accused Khan of slapping the late actor

Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma alleged that Khan had slapped her daughter on the sets of their show. Rejecting these claims, Khan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra reportedly said while there's no evidence of it, the police will probe into it, adding that Khan is cooperating with the police. He further claimed neither the CCTV footage nor people on the sets agreed that Khan allegedly slapped Sharma.

Lawyer rejected allegations of Khan's 'secret' girlfriend

Another allegation that has been pressed against Sheezan Khan is of having a secret affair. Along with this, it has also been alleged that he deleted chats with his alleged secret girlfriend. However, reacting to these allegations, Khan's lawyer reportedly said that neither the actor has a secret girlfriend nor does these alleged chats exist. Khan and Sharma had dated in the recent past.

'Sharma and Khan's break up was a mutual decision'

Mishra reportedly said that the two had parted ways mutually. Khan decided to end things with Sharma because of family interference, claimed Mishra. He further reportedly said that they moved on in their respective lives. Furthermore, he rejected allegations put on Khan's family about forcing Sharma to wear a hijab, adding that Sharma mostly wore it on sets because of the show Ali Baba.

Meanwhile, Khan's custody was extended by Vasai court

The 28-year-old actor was arrested a day after Sharma's death. The Vasai court had extended his police custody for two days on December 28. He was once again produced before the court on Friday after which the court decided to extend the custody by one day more. Khan was seen exiting the court premises with the Mumbai Police.