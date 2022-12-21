Entertainment

Salman Khan pairing up with 'Liger' director Puri Jagannadh: Report

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 21, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

According to reports, Puri Jagannadh has approached Salman Khan for an upcoming actioner (Photo Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram)

The Hindi and South cinema collaborations are not a new thing anymore. The cross affair of two cinematic worlds has served the Indian audience with films such as RRR, Goodbye, GodFather, and many other films that were released this year. Now, adding to the list is an upcoming powerful collab between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, per reports.

Why does this story matter?

According to reports, after the failure of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starred Liger, Jagannadh is reportedly having a tough time convincing leading actors from down South or the Hindi film industry to work with him.

Amidst these reports, it is now being claimed that the filmmaker has pitched a film to Khan and that the latter has also given his verbal nod to it.

Jagannadh and Khan's collaboration to be an actioner?

If media reports are to be believed, then Puri Jagannadh has decided to cast Khan in an out-and-out actioner. Furthermore, quoting a source from Hyderabad, a Bollywood Hungama report said, "Formalities are still to be worked out. But Bhai has agreed in principle." While the reports are talking about a collaboration between the two stars, there's no official confirmation on it, yet.

'Liger' brought troubles for Jagannadh

Liger did not only tank miserably at the box office but also brought legal troubles for the makers. Co-producers Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur were quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to Liger's funding for an alleged money laundering case. Apart from this, his upcoming next Jana Gana Mana with Deverakonda has also reportedly been shelved for now.

On Khan's work front

Khan, who was last seen in an extended cameo role in Chiranjeevi-starrer GodFather, will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releasing in 2023. The Dabanng actor will be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's upcoming film Pathaan, releasing next month.