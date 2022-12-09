Home / News / Entertainment News / Remembering Venkatesh, young chess player who inspired Kajol-led 'Salaam Venky' 
Aikantik Bag
Aikantik Bag
Being constantly curious about Indian politics, Aikantik use a camera and a pen to express himself. When not out looking for stories, he can be found binging on movies, poring over Film History, and gushing about new trends in Indian Cinema. He hails from the ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata and did his masters from Asian College of Journalism Chennai. His previous experience includes working as an Associate Editor at the Global Pictures Desk of Thomson Reuters. He has also worked with People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI), The Statesman, Paytm and Zee Jaipur Literature Festival.
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee covers entertainment news for NewsBytes. She has previously worked with The New Indian Express as a sub-editor where she also contributed lifestyle and feature articles. She has a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Calcutta and a postgraduate diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi.