Entertainment

No takers for Mumbai apartment where Sushant Singh Rajput died

No takers for Mumbai apartment where Sushant Singh Rajput died

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 11, 2022, 12:52 pm 2 min read

Reports on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment have surfaced online

Several controversies cropped up after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. While fans will never forget him or his death, news reports about Rajput keep coming up every now and then. Now, the apartment where he died has been making headlines in recent days. Reportedly, there are no takers for the house even more than two years after his death.

4BHK apartment located in Mumbai's Bandra West

The matter started making the headlines when The Times Of India reported earlier this month the 4BHK apartment had not found a tenant yet. With a spectacular sea view and a private terrace, the sea-facing duplex is located on the sixth floor of the Mont Blanc building in Mumbai's Bandra West. A video of it was also shared by real estate broker Rafique Merchant.

Take a look at what Rafique Merchant tweeted

Sea Facing Duplex 4BHK with a Terrace Mont Blanc

5 lakhs Rent

Carter Road, Bandra West. RAFIQUE MERCHANT 9892232060, 8928364794 pic.twitter.com/YTcjIRiSrw — Rafique Merchant (@RafiqueMerchant) December 9, 2022

People are scared to move in: Merchant

On why the apartment found no takers, Bollywood Hungama quoted Merchant as saying, "People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear...this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit." "Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalized," he added.

Apartment's owner not ready to bring down rent

Merchant also said that the owner of the apartment is not ready to reduce its rent. So, potential tenants are opting for other apartments. He added, "Since he's selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with (sic)."

Landlord decided not to be associated with celebrities

The landlord, who is an NRI, has also reportedly decided not to rent the apartment to anyone from the entertainment industry. Merchant said, "Now the owner doesn't want to rent out the flat to a film celeb, no matter who or how big he or she is. He's clear that he wants to hand over the flat to a corporate person."