'The Legend of Maula Jatt' isn't releasing in Indian theaters

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 30, 2022, 08:03 pm 2 min read

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' was released on October 13 in Pakistan

In what has come as a disappointing piece of news to Indian cinephiles, the release of the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt has been postponed. The film was supposed to be released in India on Friday. The period drama hit the theaters in Pakistan on October 13 after which it created history in cinema halls across the world.

Why does this story matter?

The last Pakistani film to get a premiere in India was Bol, which was released in 2011. The film starring Mahira Khan received raving reviews from fans and critics.

Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas shared The Legend of Maula Jatt's release date in India earlier this week. However, the post was later deleted. It looks like Indian fans will have to wait longer.

There is no update on the film's new release date

According to an INOX official, there is no update on the film's new release date. The official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI, "We have been informed by the distributors that the release of the film has been postponed." "We were told this two-three days ago. No further date has been shared with us," the official further added.

Film was speculated to clash with 'Cirkus'

Earlier, it was speculated that the Fawad Khan starrer would get released in Indian theaters on December 23 as a Christmas special. And it was anticipated that the film will give a stiff fight to Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, which was released on the same date. But it did not happen and it was later announced that the Pakistani movie would be released on Friday.

All you need to know about the movie

Also starring Mahira ﻿in the lead role, the film is directed by Bilal Lashari. The Pakistani Punjabi language film has been in the making for a decade and the same was confirmed by the director in an interview with Variety. Also starring Hamza Ali Abbasi as the main antagonist, this film is reportedly the most expensive movie from Pakistan by far.