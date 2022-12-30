Entertainment

'Pathaan' advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer sold out in Germany

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 30, 2022, 07:09 pm 2 min read

A cinema chain in Germany has started advance booking of 'Pathaan' almost a month before its release on January 25, 2023

With a little less than a month before its theatrical release worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is already breaking records. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film's advance booking started in Germany nearly a month before its release. A cinema chain has started limited advance booking and the shows have started to sell out.

Why does this story matter?

Pathaan is going to be the first big release of 2023. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks the comeback of Khan after a hiatus of four years.

He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero which starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as well. The upcoming film will also reportedly have a cameo of Salman Khan.

Shows in Germany reportedly sold out

Quoting a source, the Bollywood Hungama report said, "The advance booking of Pathaan commenced yesterday, December 28, in Germany. Though the release is nearly a month away, the shows have started to get sold out in no time. It has led to a wave of cheer in the industry and trade." ﻿Pathaan will hit the cinema halls on January 25.

Shows in Berlin, Dammtor, Munich, etc, sold out

Around seven theaters of multiplex chain CinemaxX in Berlin, Munich, Essen, Harburg, Dammtor, Hanover, and Offenbach have (almost) sold out the opening shows, reportedly. A screenshot of these shows' bookings was shared by a Twitter user who wrote: "Advance bookings in Germany for #Pathaan have already started and are almost full Once #AmitabhBachchan said, #ShahRukhKhan is like God in Germany, rightly said we say."

See the post here

'World's eagerly waiting for 'Pathaan' mania'

The report also said looking at the response in Germany, other countries may also decide upon starting their box office pre-sales. "Not just India, the whole world is now eagerly waiting for Pathaan mania," said the report. As far as India's pre-sales are concerned, the advance booking window for Pathaan is expected to begin in the first half of January.