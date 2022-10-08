Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan I': Every record broken by Mani Ratnam directorial

'Ponniyin Selvan I': Every record broken by Mani Ratnam directorial

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 08, 2022, 04:00 am 2 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan I' hit the theaters on September 30

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I (PS I) hit the theaters on September 30 and ever since it has been on a spree of making and breaking records. Its box office haul is making the headlines as it is on a rampage of setting the worldwide box office on fire. Read on to know all the records broken by the historical fiction.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part franchise, the first of which was released recently.

The second installment will be released in 2023.

The franchise is made on a budget of Rs. 500cr and so, it's important to see how the film performs.

The onscreen adaptation of the Tamil novel of the same name was attempted several times in the past, but none took off.

US haul It beat Rajinikanth's 'Kabali' in the US

According to analysts, the period drama has earned $4.61M (Rs. 37cr) on its sixth day (Thursday) in the USA and has crossed the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth's Kabali directed by Pa Ranjith ($4.58M). For now, it is the second highest-grossing Tamil film there standing next to Rajinikanth's 2.0 ($5.51M). Soon, it is expected that the film will beat 2.0.

Tamil Nadu Fastest film to gross Rs. 100cr in Tamil Nadu

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, "Chiyaan" Vikram, and "Jayam" Ravi in the lead roles, PS I is performing exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu. It is the fastest Tamil film to gross Rs. 100cr in the state. With this, the film has broken the record set by Vijay with his earlier films Sarkar (directed by AR Murugadoss) and Bigil (directed by Atlee).

Details Other records broken so far

It entered the Top 10 Weekend Box Office Chart in the US for the September 30 weekend. It's the first non-Rajinikanth Tamil film to join the $4M club in the USA. On Day-1, the film ranked fourth in the country, too. It's the top-ranking Tamil opener and the fourth South Indian movie to achieve the feat after Baahubali 2, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2.