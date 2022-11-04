Entertainment

Now, Rajeev accuses Charu of having affair with Karan Mehra

Now, Rajeev accuses Charu of having affair with Karan Mehra

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 04, 2022, 11:51 am 2 min read

Charu Asopa had earlier accused Rajeev Sen of cheating on her

In a fresh turn of events, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen has accused his estranged wife Charu Asopa of having affair with fellow television actor Karan Mehra. This comes after Asopa accused him of physical abuse and adultery. These rounds of allegations come after the couple decided to give their relationship another shot and later split up again.

Allegations Sen accused Asopa of playing the 'woman card'

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Asopa had earlier accused Sen of cheating on her when she was pregnant. Reacting to her allegation, Sen said in an interview with Hindustan Times that she was playing the "woman card." "She has no proof. But her ego has gone out of the roof. I don't deserve this. I'll never forgive her for this humiliation," he said.

Quote 'Her romance with Mehra was disclosed by her mother'

About the allegations of her affair with Mehra, Sen reportedly shared some audio clips with the portal and said, "One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother." "She made a romantic Reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her," he said.

Details Sen confirmed that there'll be no more attempts to reunite

Worried about his daughter Ziana's well-being, Sen said, "My daughter does not deserve this. Things would have been rather different if [Asopa] hadn't spoken to the media for each and everything. I'm deeply concerned and worried about my daughter's safety." He further added that there will be no more attempts to reunite with Asopa, adding that the divorce will happen with or without delay.

Information A look back at Sen and Asopa's relationship history

After briefly dating for about four months, Sen and Asopa tied the knot on June 7, 2019. They also hosted an elaborate reception in Goa and their daughter was born in 2021. Before her marriage with Sen, Asopa was married in 2007 and separated in 2016. Previously Sen had alleged that Asopa did not reveal any information about her previous marriage.