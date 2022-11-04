Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan-I,' 'Brahmastra': Several biggies land on OTT this weekend

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 04, 2022, 11:26 am 2 min read

Take a look at the new titles to watch on OTT this weekend

The year 2022 saw the release of several highly-awaited biggies. Bollywood's Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva and Kollywood's Ponniyin Selvan I are among them. And now, the films have arrived on OTT platforms to entertain the digital audience after a long wait. Take a look at all the new titles that have arrived on digital platforms to plan your weekend binge-watching schedule.

#1 'Ponniyin Selvan I'

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I arrived on Amazon Prime last week. But it was available on a rental basis. However, the film became available to all subscribers of the platform from Friday. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, "Jayam" Ravi, "Chiyaan" Vikram, and Karthi, the historical fiction hit the theaters on September 30 and set the box office on fire.

#2 'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva'

After a successful run at the box office, Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is now available on Disney+ Hotstar. The star-studded movie has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, while Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy were seen in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance. The film hit the marquee on September 9.

#3 'The Ghost'

Akkineni Nagarjuna's latest Tollywood outing, The Ghost, which hit the theaters on October 5 is now available on Netflix. Apart from superstar Nagarjuna, the actioner also features actors like Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, and Ravi Varma in key supporting roles. The action thriller was helmed by Praveen Sattaru, famed for the National Film Award-winning anthology Chandamama Kathalu.

#4 'Kaiyum Kalavum'

The only web series on the list is SonyLIV's offering Kaiyum Kalavum, which premiered on Friday. Madonna Sebastian, Ramya Nambessan, Sanchana Natrajan, Rohit, Senthil, Vivek Prasanna, and Karu Palaniappan play pivotal roles in the Tamil series. The SonyLIV original has been written and directed by Roju (Rohit Nandakumar) who has also played the lead role. Acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is the showrunner.