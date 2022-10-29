Entertainment

Former 'TMKOC' actor Shailesh Lodha calls himself a 'sentimental fool'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 29, 2022, 10:49 am 2 min read

Shailesh Lodha was replaced by Sachin Shroff in 'TMKOC' earlier this year

Actor-poet Shailesh Lodha left his fans heartbroken when he walked out of the beloved SAB TV sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a few months back. Though he has been tight-lipped on why he left the show, Lodha has been dropping a few hints every now and then. Recently, during an interview, he even called himself a "sentimental fool." Here's what he said.

Context Why does this story matter?

Despite TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi's efforts to keep Lodha on board, he decided to bid adieu to the show after a solid partnership of 14 long years.

Ever since his departure, fans have been wanting to know the reason behind his exit from the show.

It was earlier reported Lodha took to the decision as the significance of his character was eventually lost.

Quote 'Will reveal the reason at the right time'

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan about leaving TMKOC, Lodha said, "Indians are quite emotional. I call myself a sentimental fool." "It's natural to get attached when you do something for 14 years. I am an impatient man. But the show taught me patience." "It's not like I won't reveal why I left the show. I will say but only at the right time," he added

Details Lodha is now working on 'Waah Bhai Waah'

Reportedly, Lodha had an exclusive contract with the TMKOC makers, which forbade him from exploring other opportunities. Notably, he's among a huge list of actors, including the likes of Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Bhavya Gandhi, and Gurucharan Singh, who recently departed from the Hindi sitcom. However, after stepping down from the popular Hindi sitcom, Lodha started working on Shemaroo TV's Waah Bhai Waah.

Changes Sachin Shroff has replaced Lodha in the show

Meanwhile, the makers of the SAB TV show in September introduced Sachin Shroff as the new central character of Taarak Mehta—the role that was initially played by Lodha. To recall, apart from playing this key character, Lodha used to narrate the show, too. Now, producer Modi has reportedly taken over as the narrator. However, the new changes have apparently failed to impress TMKOC fans.