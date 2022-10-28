Entertainment

'Liger' failure: Puri Jagannadh files complaint after receiving death threats

Oct 28, 2022

'Liger' was released on August 25

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh reportedly filed a complaint on Friday alleging that he has been receiving death threats from distributors after the failure of Liger. He has added in his complaint that it is not safe for his 85-year-old mother, his wife, and his daughter as they are at risk of getting harassed. Apart from directing the big-budget actioner, Jagannadh also co-produced it.

Allegation Jagannadh claimed he didn't owe anyone any money

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Jagannadh has stated in the complaint that the distributors should take the matter legally if there is any allegation against him, stressing that he cannot be threatened. He added that all the promised deals have been settled from his end. Further, the 56-year-old accused a distributor named Warangal Srinu of not paying the promised amount to the sub-distributors.

Looking back Ram Gopal Varma shared a WhatsApp screenshot from distributors

Apart from this, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had earlier shared a WhatsApp screenshot on his Twitter space, which had a message allegedly from the distributors. According to the screenshot, the distributors had called for a protest to be staged outside Jagannadh's residence in Hyderabad. Sharing the screenshot, Varma captioned the tweet, "Threatening [message] circulating in distribution groups about Liger (sic)."

Box office How much loss did 'Liger' face?

Liger, led by Vijay Deverakonda is a pan-Indian movie starring Ananya Panday as the leading lady. Ramya Krishnan played an important role. Boxing legend Mike Tyson made a cameo appearance. The film collected Rs. 72.43cr from its lifetime run at the worldwide box office. It was made on a budget of Rs. 100cr approximately. It's currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Reports Has Jagannadh's next film with Deverakonda been shelved?

Even before the release of Liger, Deverakonda announced another movie with Jagannadh titled Jana Gana Mana aka JGM, and the film was launched in a grand manner. However, post the enormous failure of Liger, the film has reportedly been shelved. The makers have not yet announced dropping the project though. The film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.