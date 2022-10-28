Entertainment

'Freddy': Kartik Aaryan's interesting look revealed in first poster

'Freddy' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood movie Freddy on Friday revealed the first look poster of superstar Kartik Aaryan from the film. This comes a day after the makers announced that the film is heading for a direct-to-OTT premiere. Though the release date has not been revealed yet, the makers are creating a strong buzz around the film. Read on for more.

While fans are still talking about the OTT premiere of Freddy, this new poster has further amped up their excitement.

To recall, the actor's 2021 film Dhamaka co-starring Mrunal Thakur also had a digital premiere, which went on to win hearts.

After the enormous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will Aaryan keep up with fans' anticipations? Let's wait and see!

Aaryan shared the first-look poster on his Instagram space and revealed his character's name to be Freddy Ginwala. "Dr. Freddy Ginwala. Appointments opening soon," he captioned the post. The poster shows Aaryan in a nerdy avatar, and he is seen in thick-framed glasses. He is seen holding dentures in her hand and there are some splashes of blood, too.

Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films have jointly bankrolled Freddy. Billed to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, Shashanka Ghosh has helmed the movie. Parveez Sheikh has penned the script. The film co-stars Jeniffer Piccinato and Alaya F in key supporting roles. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music, while Ayananka Bose is the director of photography. Disney+ Hotstar is expected to announce the release date soon.

Separately, Aaryan is shooting for his next film, Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star. He also has the third installment of Aashiqui which was announced recently. His film Shehzada is set to be released in February 2023. Kriti Sanon plays the leading lady. To note, Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.