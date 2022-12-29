Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma death case: Kangana Ranaut demands stringent polygamy law

Tunisha Sharma death case: Kangana Ranaut demands stringent polygamy law

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 29, 2022, 11:23 am 3 min read

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Tunisha Sharma's death requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make stricter laws against polygamy

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Tunisha Sharma's death who was found dead on the sets of her television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday (December 24). Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ranaut requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make stringent laws against "polygamy and acid attacks" in order to safeguard women. Meanwhile, Sharma's death is being investigated by the police.

Ranaut wrote a long post using #TunishaSharma

In the long note that Ranaut posted on social media, she wrote, "A woman can cope with everything, loss of love, marriage, relationship or even a loved one but she can never deal with the fact that her love story never had love." "..for the other person, her love and vulnerability was just an easy target for exploitation..." Ranaut also wrote.

'It is a murder,' said 'Queen' actor

The Manikarnika actor went on to call the situation a "murder" in the post. She wrote, "She can't trust her own perception in such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life...please know she didn't do it alone...it's a murder."

Ranaut demanded 'immediate death sentence without trial'

Apart from requesting the Prime Minister for stronger laws, Ranaut also requested the death penalty for culprits. "I request honorable PM...Like Krishna rose for Draupadi like Ram took a stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without consent, acid attacks against women, and of course chopping them into many pieces should amount to an immediate death sentence without trial."

Khan will be in police custody till Friday

Actor Sheezan Khan, who is a suspect in the case, was produced before a court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Khan was arrested a day after Sharma's death on charges of abetment to suicide. Khan was on police remand which has been extended by two more days. He will be in police remand till Friday. Khan is Tunisha Sharma's co-star and also her rumored boyfriend.

Sharma's alleged break-up with Khan

Reportedly, Sharma and Khan parted ways a few weeks before the former's death. They starred in Ali Baba with Sharma playing Shehzaadi Mariam and Khan playing Ali. Reportedly, Sharma suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago after which she was hospitalized. She reportedly suffered from anxiety and depression in 2018. Statement of at least 18 people has been recorded by the police, so far.