'Bigg Boss 16': Why is #BringBackArchana trending on Twitter?

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 10, 2022, 03:34 pm 2 min read

Archana Gautam's fans are trending #BringBackArchana on Twitter

The ongoing 16th season of India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss has managed to climb the TRP charts once again and has been ruling social media since day one. Now, the latest news from the house is the rumored eviction of actor-politician Archana Gautam, whose "unfair" exit over alleged physical violence has left netizens fuming, who have now demanded to bring her back.

Context Why does this story matter?

Gautam is one of the most popular, strongest contestants this year and is known for never mincing her words. Since BB has always maintained stern, unbending rules against physical violence, it won't be surprising if she is shown the exit door if she has indeed flouted BB's laws. In previous seasons, Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta, among others, were evicted for the same reason.

Background Gautam reportedly got into a fight with Shiv Thakare

The entire controversy stems from Gautam's altercation with co-contestant Shiv Thakare. In a promo released by Colors TV on Wednesday, the two can be seen getting into a heated argument, with things escalating and purportedly turning into physical violence. Following this, most of the housemates can be seen batting for Thakare and asking Bigg Boss to intervene and evict Gautam with immediate effect.

Twitter Post Watch the promo here

Garma garmi mein hua Shiv aur Archana ke beech ek vaakya. Aisa kya hua ki Archana ke khilaaf khade huye sabhi gharwale? 😳



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/SJUeMcLxUt — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) November 9, 2022

Support Fans called her 'the only entertaining contestant in house'

Following the promo, Gautam's fans stormed Twitter asking the channel "to bring her back" since "she is the only entertaining contestant in the house." One fan tweeted, "I can't believe she won't be in the house from tomorrow. I will not watch the show without her." Another netizen tweeted in agreement, "She is playing well and deserves to stay in the house."

Twitter Post Here is a tweet from an ardent supporter

No, I still can't believe she won't be there from tomorrow. I can't even imagine #BiggBoss16 without her. Please, get her back.

BRING BACK ARCHANA #ARCHANAGAUTAM pic.twitter.com/b3pDVv1lCD — Ankit Gupta Fans (@Ankitguptafans) November 9, 2022

Hypocrisy? Some fans also alleged that 'BB is a hypocrite'

While a section of fans underlined Gautam's strengths and called her a "lone wolf," some others also pointed out the makers' "alleged hypocritical nature." They dug up instances and examples from the previous seasons and mentioned that "others weren't evicted when they did much worse than this." Others said that Gautam was "clearly provoked and should be given another chance."

Twitter Post Take a look at one such tweet here

Itne seasons ke ladai ke baad , bigboss so ke uth re hai abhi , only for trp , ? Baised show and biased big boss , always supported Nimmo and shiv gang..

If archana is out , so done with the show #ArchanaGautamm #BringBackArchana#bigboss pic.twitter.com/DbB9Zx9mDp — Rishi Ratan Khattry (@KhattryRatan) November 9, 2022