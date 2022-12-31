Entertainment

'Project K': Makers release sneak peek into ambitious Prabhas-Deepika starrer

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 31, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

Nag Ashwin's Project K is one of the most talked about films in India, and it has been in the buzz ever since its announcement. It is also a high-budget film, as the makers have allotted around Rs. 500 crore for it. Now, the makers have released a sneak peek into the futuristic world of Project K with Episode 1—From Skratch: Re-inventing the wheel.

Why does this story matter?

Project K has an amazing star cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Hence, the film has the potential to become a good pan-Indian film as well as a money spinner.

Being helmed by Ashwin, fans are excited to see how he directs this stellar cast. The expectations are high after his National Film Award-winning Mahanati.

First BTS video titled 'Re-inventing the wheel'

The first episode in a reported series of Project K sneak peeks, titled From Skratch, shows the process of making the wheel, and there will reportedly be more episodes. This episode starts with the crew mocking Ashwin and his enthusiasm to design a wheel, but the outcome is loved by all. Ashwin's wife and producer Priyanka Dutt has also been featured in the video.

All we know about the film

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Project K revolves around the fictional conflict of World War III, and this will be a heavy VFX film. As per the makers, the film's main element is drama and emotion. Padukone reportedly plays Prabhas's love interest while Bachchan's character is based on and inspired by Ashwatthama from the epic Mahabharata.

Makers rope in Hollywood action directors

Previous reports suggest that multiple Hollywood action directors have been roped in for designing the film's action scenes. Project K will be a visual spectacle and a great IMAX experience, said reports. The film is shot by cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez. This Telugu-Hindi bilingual film also marks the golden jubilee celebration of Tollywood's leading production house Vyajayanthi Movies. It is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt.