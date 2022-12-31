Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Family Man' changed my career, says 'JK' Sharib Hashmi

Actor Sharib Hashmi talks exclusively to NewsBytes about how things changed for him after 'The Family Man' (Photo Credit: Himmat Singh Sodhi/By Special Arrangement)

One of the finest actors in Hindi cinema, Sharib Hashmi has proved his mettle over the years, especially with 2019's The Family Man. His character JK Talpade hit the right chord with the audience, making him one of the most loved characters from the web series. In a conversation with NewsBytes, Hashmi talks about how life changed for him after the Manoj Bajpayee-led show.

Tell us about the love you received for playing JK

When I first auditioned for JK's character, I realized that if things materialize, it will bring a change in my career and my life; my intuition was right. Thankfully I got the part. People showered their love on JK, and I was on cloud nine. The love that I received only multiplied after The Family Man 2, and I can't be any happier.

Has life changed since 'The Family Man'?

I have reached a stage in my career where I don't have to do roles for money. Previously, I would consider doing roles because they were paying me well. Today, I am able to select roles based on what I want to do and whether I'll enjoy it. I am really excited for 2023 because the roles that I have done are all different.

How important is OTT for you?

OTT has played a significant role in my life. My second innings (in acting) started because of it. After Filmistaan, there was a dull phase in my career. Some good films that I signed weren't released, while those which were released didn't work. But thanks to The Family Man, my career got a boost, after which I did many web series, including Scam 1992.

How did you cope when your career took a hit?

When I was going through a rough patch financially and career-wise, what kept me going was my positive attitude and my near and dear ones, who were very encouraging. With their support, I was able to survive it all. People didn't know what I was going through because I always carried a smile on my face. I battled it with the same attitude.

Walk us through your upcoming projects

The year 2023 is very important for me. Whatever work I have done in 2021 and 2022 will all be released this year. I have a lot of projects, including Mission Majnu and Laxman Utekar's untitled next. I'm also looking forward to the release of Tarla, Afwah, and Shiv Shastri Balboa. I hope people like my work in all the films.