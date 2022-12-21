Entertainment

Bombay HC dismisses Anushka Sharma's tax-related petitions. Here's why

Bombay HC dismisses Anushka Sharma's tax-related petitions. Here's why

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 21, 2022, 05:52 pm 2 min read

Bombay High Court dismissed Anushka Sharma's petitions recently

The Bombay High Court reportedly dismissed two petitions filed by actor Anushka Sharma's tax consultant. This was apparently the first time someone filed a petition through their tax consultant, the HC noted, questioning this move. The petitions challenged the orders passed by the deputy commissioner of sales tax, Mazgaon, for assessment years 2012-12 and 2013-14, done under the Maharashtra Value-Added Tax Act.

Why does this story matter?

Sharma is one of the leading stars of Bollywood and has proved her mettle over time. From donning good roles to not mincing her words, Sharma is always clear with her stances.

In the past, there have been many tax-related incidents involving various Bollywood celebrities and these kinds of news always attract attention. As of now, this case has not taken a big turn.

Court's verdict after dismissing the petition

The petitions were filed by tax consultant Shrikant Velekar. The bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Gauri Godse stated, "There is no reason why the petitioner cannot file these petitions on solemn affirmation." Dismissing the petitions, they said, "The writ petitions are thus dismissed, with the petitioner free to file petitions on the petitioner's own affirmation." The option of alternate remedy was kept open.

What was the petition all about?

Sharma said that the tax assessment for two financial years had an issue as the officer incorrectly determined it by adding the endorsements and anchoring of award shows. The petition also said that copyrights are intangible goods and can be taxable to five percent. It stated, "Performer's rights are not copyrights, and performer's rights are not capable of being transferred to any other person."

Recently, Sharma made headlines due to 'clash' with PUMA India

Recently, Sharma got media attention after she publically called out the athleisure brand PUMA for using her photos without consent and permission. Later, PUMA India offered her a collaboration proposal which the actor later accepted. Fans then speculated that the feud was probably pre-planned for media traction and lauded the brand's marketing strategy. Sharma became the sports brand's new brand ambassador.