Entertainment

Milind Soman slammed for promoting Vim Black men's dishwashing liquid

Milind Soman slammed for promoting Vim Black men's dishwashing liquid

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 11, 2022, 02:46 pm 3 min read

Netizens have slammed Vim's supposed dishwashing liquid for men

A new advertisement by the Vim brand has triggered immense outrage on social media. The company recently launched a supposed new Vim Black "dishwashing liquid for men." While the ad was possibly aimed at normalizing men's involvement in household chores, the reaction has been diametrically opposite. Actor-model Milind Soman—who features in the ad—has been at the receiving end of immense flak and criticism, too.

Netizens believe ad promotes gender stereotypes instead of opposing

Last week, Soman posted a clip on his Instagram account where he can be seen encouraging a man to help with household chores, especially doing the dishes. To "motivate" him, he offers him "Vim Black" dishwashing liquid "for men." A few hours after the ad went viral on social media, netizens lambasted it and pointed out how it promotes gender normativity and gender-specific stereotypes.

People can't seem to wrap their head around it

The ad has trended heavily on Instagram and Twitter for the wrong reasons. People have called out Soman and Vim for making a spoof out of the feminist movement. One netizen tweeted, "A gender neutral approach would be so much better. Just get every gender in a room or a family, doing dishes together." Another one echoed their sentiments, "Are you serious, Hindustan Unilever?"

Check out one such reaction here

I'm so confused is this a parody? I literally saw an ad for this on TV with Milind Soman. BRO I- pic.twitter.com/3oVI8CSGCO — div (@divyamridhula) December 10, 2022

The product has apparently been sold out already

Vim Black has been advertised as an exclusive product for men and "probably the world's first-ever dishwashing liquid for men." A "limited edition" product, it also promises a "macho dishwashing experience" for "men of all ages, personalities, and sizes." On Hindustan Unilever's website, the product is being "sold" at 100% off, but it shows that it has been "sold out" already.

An actual product or meticulously planned satire?

However, the outrage has also sparked another school of thought: could this be a marketing gimmick and a well-executed spoof actually to stir up men to do household work? Several people have lauded the company's move for "setting the correct example through humor" and have hoped that "Indian men will finally learn something from this." The ad, too, points at men "bragging about housework."

Can the ad have any positive ramifications?

If indeed a satire and a play on the deeply-entrenched gender norms in several nations, including India, the advertisement can trigger monumental conversations and have far-reaching ramifications. Considering the onus of housework falls on women more often than not, it may also play a part in breaking the way housework is compartmentalized and needlessly gendered. It also seems to be intelligent, aware social commentary.

Here's one such tweet

Why is everyone upset about Vim Black? It's obviously (very funny and effective) satire. — Ritesh Banglani (@banglani) December 10, 2022