Joaquin Phoenix's first look from 'Joker 2' is finally out!

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 11, 2022, 02:22 pm 3 min read

'Joker 2' has started filming; movie to release in 2024

The clock has begun to tick for Joker: Folie à Deux. Director Todd Phillips has announced the cameras have begun rolling and even shared Joaquin Phoenix's first look from this Joker sequel! While Phoenix is reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, Lady Gaga is playing Harley Quinn in it. Touted to be a musical, the film will mark a tonal shift from its predecessor.

Why does this story matter?

Joker (2019) was a global blockbuster and brought in a tremendous amount of money for the makers, as much as reportedly $1.07B (worldwide).

This also made it the highest-grossing R-rated film.

The psychological drama was nominated for 11 Academy Awards in different categories and won two.

While Phoenix bagged the Best Actor award, Hildur Guonadottir emerged victorious in the Best Original Music Score category.

Now, fans have demanded to see Lady Gaga's look, too

Philips posted Phoenix's photo on Instagram and wrote, "Day 1. Our boy. #joker." The still featured Phoenix's Fleck lying down, receiving a shave from someone at a facility, which could be Arkham Asylum. And it's evident that Fleck cannot be trusted with razor-sharp objects. Naturally, the image has broken the internet, and fans have been demanding Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn look be revealed, too.

Here's what Phillips posted

Watched 'Joker 2' announcement teaser, yet?

In August, the makers shared Joker 2's first teaser, which featured the lead actors' silhouettes dancing together. The 18-second-long teaser was set to the tune of Fred Astaire's Cheek to Cheek and opened with Phoenix's silhouette dancing against a stark red backdrop. Since Folie à Deux signifies madness or delusion between two people, Joker 2 might chronicle Fleck's romance or journey with Quinn.

Everything you need to know about 'Joker'

Joker followed the travails of Fleck (Phoenix), a party clown in Gotham City who turns into the eponymous Joker and slips into nihilism due to the mistreatment caused by society. Co-written by Scott Silver (The Mod Squad, The Fighter), the psychological drama also starred Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, and Zazie Beetz, among others. You can stream the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Here's what we know about 'Joker 2'

Joker: Folie à Deux has been penned by Phillips and Silver, but the plot details are still under wraps. Several Hollywood media outlets earlier reported that the sequel will make a departure from the dark, grisly tones of the original and will be a musical instead. It will release on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after its predecessor was released in the US.