Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' poster out; shoot begins soon

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 11, 2022, 01:52 pm 2 min read

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' marks his second collaboration with director Harish Shankar

The first-look poster of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, was dropped on Sunday by the makers. The poster shows Kalyan, known as Telugu cinema's "Power Star," with a rather daunting look, holding a glass of tea while standing against a motorbike. Along with the poster, the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, also announced that the film's shooting will commence soon.

Why does this story matter?

The makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh announced the film in the year 2021, but it did not go on the floors for long.

An actioner, the film was previously titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh but it was later changed to its current title.

The film marks the second collaboration between filmmaker Harish Shankar and Kalyan after the 2012 blockbuster hit Gabbar Singh.

More details about 'Ustad Bhagat Singh'

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being jointly bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in for the film's music score where while the cinematography will be helmed by Ayananka Bose. The action choreography will be handled by the Ram-Laxman duo while Chota K Prasad has been roped in as the editor.

Check out the first-look poster

On Kalyan's work front

Apart from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Kalyan will also be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish, the period drama is said to be mounted on a huge budget. The actor-politician will also be working with Saaho director Sujeeth for his untitled next, the announcement of which was made on December 4.