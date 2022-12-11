Entertainment

Guneet Monga wedding: Filmmaker shares photos from mehendi, sangeet ceremonies

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 11, 2022, 07:42 pm 2 min read

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor's Sikh wedding will be held on Monday, December 12 (Photo Credit: Guneet Monga/Instagram)

Filmmaker Guneet Monga is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Sunny Kapoor on Monday (December 12). The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. would reportedly have a traditional Sikh wedding. Their pre-wedding festivities have already started, the glimpses of which were shared by Monga on her social media on Sunday. She has posted a series of pictures from her mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

Why does this story matter?

Monga, a popular name in the Hindi film industry, grabbed the headlines when she announced her engagement earlier this year in April. The couple also held a "staged wedding" for Kapoor's grandmother, who passed away in June due to cancer.

The filmmaker recently revealed how she cursed herself and her job for not being able to find a perfect partner until she met Kapoor.

Sanya Malhotra, Vikas Khanna attend couple's mehendi, sangeet

Monga and Kapoor hosted their mehendi and sangeet celebrations at the former's residence in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Among those celebrities who attended the festivities included the likes of actor Sanya Malhotra and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. Monga also shared multiple pictures from the events with her soon-to-be husband. The happy couple can be seen with their friends and families in the photos.

Couple twinned in emerald green for ceremonies

For mehendi and sangeet, Monga and Kapoor were seen twinning in emerald green outfits. While the award-winning filmmaker wore an Anarkali suit in what appears to be silk fabric, Kapoor donned a kurta in the same shade and fabric and paired it with a white pajama. As for Monga, she paired the Anarkali with a hot pink dupatta while going easy on the accessories.

Celebrities send best wishes to the duo

Several film celebrities, including Neena Gupta, Neha Dhupia, and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, congratulated the couple on Monga's Instagram post, dropping heart emoticons in the comments section. Designer Sandeep Khosla, Aahan Kumar, Manav Vij, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Tahira Kashyap wished them, too. Meanwhile, Monga is known for her association with films like the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, The Lunchbox, and Masaan, among many others.

See pictures from the celebrations here

