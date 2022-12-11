Entertainment

Netflix cancels new seasons of 'The Fame Game,' 'Aranyak,' 'SHE'

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 11, 2022, 07:06 pm 2 min read

Netflix India has decided to scrap five shows

Netflix India has decided to pull the plug on the upcoming seasons of several web series. While the streamer is yet to make an official announcement on this development, reports suggest that the list of these shows includes Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game, Raveena Tandon's Aranyak, and Aditi Pohankar-led SHE. The decision has reportedly been taken in light of poor reviews and ratings.

The sun has set on 'Call My Agent,' 'Bombay Begums'

As per Peeping Moon, the OTT giant has decided not to renew as many as five Indian shows. Apart from the aforementioned series, the massively bashed Call My Agent: Bollywood and Bombay Begums, too, will not witness any more seasons. Bombay Begums was fronted by Shahana Goswami, Pooja Bhatt, and Amruta Subhash, among others, and received a tepid response from critics and audiences alike.

'These stories haven't resonated with the audience'

A source told Peeping Moon, "Netflix India doesn't want to go ahead with stories that haven't resonated with audiences in its first season." "[It] is being very cautious about its upcoming lineup and removing the projects that don't seem workable... The cancellation of these sophomore seasons is part of their global content correction after its massive market loss in the first half of [2022]."

Has Netflix decided to scrap multi-season shows?

While Netflix has decided to part ways with these shows, it will still go ahead with multi-season shows, as is the streamer's norm. "The cancellation of these shows, however, doesn't mean that the company is changing its content strategy around building multi-season shows," said the aforementioned source. For instance, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Delhi Crime, and Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega have been renewed.

What else will we see on Netflix in coming months?

Netflix India has an impressive lineup of series and films ahead. The slate includes Rajkummar Rao-Dulquer Salmaan starrer Guns & Gulaabs, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Suparn Verma's Rana Naidu starring Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, Manoj Bajpayee-Konkona Sen Sharma's Soup, and Hansal Mehta's Scoop. Meanwhile, the streamer recently saw success in the form of two original Indian films: Monica, O My Darling and Qala.