Harman Baweja, wife Sasha became parents to baby boy: Reports

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 22, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

Harman Baweja and his wife Sasha reportedly became parents to a baby boy on Thursday

Actor Harman Baweja and his nutritionist wife Sasha Ramchandani reportedly welcomed their baby on Thursday (December 22). The couple, who tied the knot in March 2021, became parents to their firstborn, nearly two years after their wedding. Although there is no official confirmation from the couple yet, reports claim that Ramchandani gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Congratulations!

Baweja and Ramchandani are the latest Bollywood couple to join the list of new celebrity parents. Per reports, Ramchandani delivered the baby at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Reports regarding Ramchandani's pregnancy started doing rounds in late July when a Pinkvilla report claimed that she was four months pregnant, quoting a source close to the couple.

About their wedding

The two are known to always maintain a low profile in public. The couple got engaged in 2020 at a private affair held in Chandigarh. A few months later, they got married in March 2021 in Kolkata which was attended by close friends and family members. Their wedding was held as per Sikh rituals. They would be celebrating their second anniversary in March.

On Baweja's work front

Baweja made his Bollywood debut alongside Priyanka Chopra in Love Story 2050 which failed at the box office. He once again paired up with Chopra for Ashutosh Gowarikar's What's Your Raashee? (2009). He was also seen in a few more films such as Victory and Dhishkiyaaon. Baweja was last seen in Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur (2016) and It's My Life (2020).

The year of Bollywood babies

Several prominent actors including Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Nayanthara, and Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover, welcoming their babies in the year 2022. While Chopra named her daughter Malti Marie, Kapoor Ahuja named her son Vayu, and the Brahmastra couple's daughter's name is Raha. Aggarwal named her son Neil and Basu-Singh Grover's daughter was named Devi.