Box office: 'Avatar2' sees minimal drop; heads to Rs. 200cr

Dec 22, 2022

'Avatar 2' was released on December 16

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16, and it has been seeing tremendous growth at the box office. Globally, cinephiles are enjoying the movie, and the Indian market is also contributing to the film's overall success. Having made Rs. 100cr in less than three days in India, Avatar 2 is heading to touch the Rs. 200cr mark soon.

Why does this story matter?

The film is seeing a successful run in Indian cinema halls even though several theaters in South India are not screening the movie.

According to reports, the decision was taken after the makers of the movie demanded a 70% share of the ticket profits, while the usual share is 50%.

So, this achievement at the box office is pretty impressive.

How much has the film made in India so far?

On its sixth day, Avatar: The Way of Water reportedly made Rs. 14-16cr in India. According to the sixth day's early estimates, the film would have made more than Rs. 162cr. And at this rate, it can be expected that the film will touch Rs. 200cr before the end of the week. Let us wait and see if this happens.

Know more about the film and its next installments

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang in pivotal roles, the sci-fi's sequel was released more than a decade after the first installment. Meanwhile, the third, fourth, and fifth parts of the movie are expected to be released in the years 2024, 2026, and 2028, respectively. The film is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada languages in India.

What is the sequel all about?

The sequel revolves around the life of the Sully family comprising Jake, Neytiri, and their kids. How the family survives and resorts to attacks made by Lang's Quaritch forms the rest of the story. Centered around interpersonal relationships among the central characters, the film also is strong on messages about the environment. Read our review of Avatar: The Way of Water here.