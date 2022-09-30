Entertainment

'Vikram Vedha,' PS-I' impress with early reviews, pre-sales figures

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 30, 2022, 10:30 am 2 min read

Take a look at the advanced bookings and reviews of 'Vikram Vedha' and 'PS-I.'

Two biggies clashed at the box office on Friday (September 30). These are Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer action thriller Vikam Vedha and Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan I. There is massive hype around both films and it remains to be seen which one will eventually emerge victorious. For now, let's look at their pre-sales and early reviews.

'Vikram Vedha' pre-sales 'Vikram Vedha' is just after 'Brahmastra' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Pushkar-Gayatri's Vikram Vedha was released on a mammoth 4,007 screens in India, and 1,633 screens overseas (104 countries). As of Thursday night (September 29), the film reportedly sold around 1.50 lakh tickets across India, which took its all-India gross to about Rs. 3.75cr. Reportedly, it is at the third spot in terms of advance bookings this year after Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

'Vikram Vedha' early reviews Roshan is earning adulation for his ruthless, menacing performance

Vikram Vedha seems to have won the hearts of all the critics who watched it during the special screening. Currently one of the top trends on Twitter, it has been called "real," "raw," "energetic," and "power-packed action dhamaka." Roshan's performance, in particular, is being lauded the most and the director duo is being praised for "fabulously adapting the story for the North Indian audience."

'PS-I' pre-sales 'PS-I' is set to create a storm in Tamil Nadu

Mani Ratnam's multistarrer Ponniyin Selvan I is embellished with numerous big names and has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The pan-Indian film is heading toward a historic opening and some cinemas have even reported sold-out shows already! It has sold nearly 7L tickets in India (till Thursday night) and will have the strongest opening in Tamil Nadu (about Rs. 20cr).

'PS-I' early reviews It looks like Ratnam's years of hard work has fructified!

Some early reviews for PS-I are out and it seems like it has managed to exceed expectations on all fronts: production design, acting, screenplay, etc. Praises are being heaped upon Ratnam's magnum opus for a "successful spectacular adaptation that superbly captures the intrigue, thrills, and page-turning quality of [its source materials]." However, some cinephiles commented that the second half felt a bit rushed.