Ahead of wedding, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal release statement

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 30, 2022, 09:32 am 2 min read

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will tie the knot on Friday.

After waiting for about two years, Bollywood stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot finally! Friday onwards, their pre-wedding festivities will officially begin. And they have been all over the headlines for obvious reasons. On Thursday, they penned a statement to their fans and followers thanking them for all the support offered to them in these two years.

Context Why does this story matter?

The couple made their relationship official back in 2020 and shared that they were planning to get married in April that year.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic broke and the vaccine was still not available.

This caused a delay in their wedding plans.

Later, when the pandemic situation was contained, they got busy with work commitments.

So, their wedding has been a most-awaited event.

Quote Here's what they said in the statement

Taking to their Instagram, the soon-to-be-married couple jointly shared an audio clip. Giving them an adorable nickname, they captioned the audio, "#RiAli." They can be heard saying, "Two years ago we formalized our union and just then the pandemic hit us all." "Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other," they further added.

Update Chadha also shared glimpses of her 'mehendi'

"Now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way," they added. The pair signed off by saying, "We offer you nothing but our love." Soon after, the bride-to-be shared glimpses of her mehendi on her Instagram Story.

Looking back They have been together for over a decade

Looking back at their love story, it all started in 2012 when they met on the sets of the film Fukrey. They fell in love with each other and have been together since then. A couple of days back Chadha and Fazal were spotted at the airport as they flew to Delhi for their wedding. They will tie the knot on Friday (September 30).