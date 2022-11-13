India

Historic 1-day catch: 61 kg gold seized at Mumbai airport

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 13, 2022, 07:23 pm 2 min read



The Customs department seized gold worth Rs. 32 crore from travelers on Friday, that was being imported into India, in two separate searches at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. Seven travelers including five men, and two women, have been arrested in the instant case, reports quoting officials said. The seizure is the highest single day in the customs department's history.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mumbai city which has a sea route and India one of the largest airports has remained a major route for illegal imports as hardly any week passes when there is no such report.

Smuggling certain goods into India as per central government notification invites protection and jail for up to seven years.

The goods include gold, silver, wristwatches, calculator and certain fabrics.

Two seizures Two groups were carrying two consignments

The Customs department said that "53 kg of UAE-made gold bars, worth Rs. 28.17 crore, was recovered from four Indian citizens returning from Tanzania" "They had got it from Sudanese nationals at Doha airport during transit." 8 kg of gold dust in wax form valued at Rs 3.88 crore was recovered from three passengers including two women who had arrived from Dubai.

Record catch Major consignment seizure sets record

As per the official of the customs department in Mumbai city of India, the Friday seizure has become the largest single-day catch at the airport in the history of the department. The officials seized 61 kilograms of gold from the possession of two groups of seven passengers among them four are Indian citizens who were returning from Tanzania.

Twitter Post Huge stock of gold bricks

#WATCH | 61 kg gold valued at Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport. 7 accused including 5 male & 2 female passengers were arrested. The gold bars were concealed on their body in a specially designed belt, having multiple pockets, wrapped around their torso: Mumbai Airport Customs pic.twitter.com/TrGP9Rvx8I — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

Action Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

As per the officials, the four Indian travelers who had designed special belts to conceal the gold have been remanded to judicial custody by the court for 14 days. The other three who arrived from Dubai including two women have also been remanded to judicial custody. Among the three two are women including a wheelchair-bound woman in her 60s.

Last week Dollars were seized at the airport

On November 3, the customs officials seized US dollar 4,97,000 which is equivalent toRs. 4.1 crore at the airport. They arrested three members of a family when they were ready to fly to Dubai. The money was concealed in the clothes and shoes the members were carrying. The trio was arrested and sent to judicial custody for prosecution.

Twitter Post Visuals of search that led to the seizure of dollars

#WATCH | In a targeted op by AIU, Mumbai Airport Customs, a family of 3 Indian pax going to Dubai were intercepted. The baggage examination of the 3 led to seizure of foreign currency worth 4,97,000 USD (approx Rs 4.1 Cr). All 3 passengers were arrested: Customs



(Source:Customs) pic.twitter.com/TdQVZd4wox — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022