Actor Aindrila Sharma continues to remain critical; still on ventilator

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 17, 2022, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Actor Aindrila Sharma is battling for life at a Kolkata hospital (Photo credit: Instagram/@aindrila.sharma)

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma's health has not witnessed any improvement in the past few hours. The 24-year-old actor, who reportedly suffered multiple cardiac arrests on Tuesday, is on ventilator support. Per recent reports, "She is being kept under medical observation. Doctors are suspecting that an infection is causing new complications." Before the cardiac arrest, she had reportedly suffered a brain stroke on November 1.

Per ETimes, the actor has been put on ventilator support ever since the cardiac arrests, and doctors have also observed a "blood clot" in her brain. The aforementioned blood clot triggered a "massive intracranial hemorrhage." Prior to these complications, the actor had also defeated cancer twice and had returned to shooting a few months ago, but the recent developments have deteriorated matters further.

Per MSN, "She suffered from an intracranial hemorrhage and underwent left fronto-temporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery." According to Anandabazar.com, "The actor's new CT scan reports showed blood clots in her brain, which is on the opposite side of her head, where she was operated on."

Intracranial hemorrhage, also known as brain bleeds, refers to "bleeding between the train tissues and skull or within the brain tissue itself. It can cause brain damage and be life-threatening." Headache, nausea, vomiting, sudden tingling, weakness, or paralysis are common symptoms.

Fans and Sharma's colleagues have been praying for a miracle. Actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Anindya Chatterjee, Swastika Dutta, and others, hoped for her recovery online. Meanwhile, Sabyasachi Chowdhury, her rumored boyfriend, posted on social media and "requested fans to pray for a miracle." He reportedly also mentioned that "the actor is fighting an inhuman battle." Chowdhury also requested everyone not to "spread rumors."

Sharma is a well-known face in the Bengali showbiz. She stepped into the industry with the show Jhumur and went on to star in other popular daily soaps such as Jiyon Kathi and Jibon Jyoti. Not only that, but she has also impressed audiences with her work in the digital space. She has the web series Bhagar to her credit, alongside her partner Chowdhury.