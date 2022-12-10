Entertainment

Asian Academy Awards: 'Minnal Murali' director Basil Joseph wins big

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 10, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

'Minnal Murali' director Basil Joseph bagged the Best Director trophy at the Asian Academy Awards 2022 held in Singapore (Photo Credit: Instagram/Basil Joseph)

Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph who helmed Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali (2021) has won the Best Director trophy at the Asian Academy Awards 2022 for the superhero film. Held at Chijmes Hall in Singapore, the event honored the finest talent from the cine world across 16 APAC countries, including India. Notably, the Asian Academy Awards ceremony was held after a hiatus of two years.

Why does this story matter?

Minnal Murali, which was released on Netflix on December 24, 2021, is touted to be one of the finest Indian superhero films.

A critically acclaimed film, it was well-received by the audience as well.

Upon release, it became the fourth most-loved non-English film on the platform in December 2021 and also emerged as the most-watched movie in four countries.

Joseph writes an emotional note on the big win

Joseph took to his social media handles to share a picture of himself with the Best Director trophy and penned a heartfelt note. "Today, I feel prouder than ever to be a part of the Malayalam movie industry and to represent India on this stage. I am convinced that this recognition has brought us one step closer to the global stage," wrote the actor-filmmaker.

Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran congratulate Joseph

After his big win at the Asian Academy Awards 2022, several Malayalam superstars, including Mohanlal and actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, congratulated Joseph on social media. Retweeting Joseph's acceptance speech from the award ceremony, Mohanlal tweeted, "You have made our home proud." Joseph's leading man in the film, Thomas, also congratulated the director, saying, "Proud of you my buoy !!! (sic)"

Congratulations on this feat, dear @basiljoseph25! You have made our home proud! https://t.co/0BzyJjNywn — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 9, 2022

‘Minnal Murali 2’ in the pipeline

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Joseph confirmed that a sequel of Minnal Murali is in the pipeline. The Malayalam filmmaker revealed that his superhero film was planned as a franchise since the beginning. While he hinted at an expansion of the universe with the introduction of new characters, Joseph said that the sequel would take at least three years.