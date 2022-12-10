Entertainment

'Besharam Rang': Countdown for SRK-Deepika starrer 'Pathaan's first-ever song begins!

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 10, 2022, 01:08 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan' will release in theaters on January 25, 2023

The countdown has begun for Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer spy-thriller film Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang. Composed by Vishal and Shekhar, the much-awaited song be out at 11:00 am on Monday (December 12). Padukone and SRK have shared stunning stills of the former from the song, which are going viral on social media. Meanwhile, Pathaan will knock on theaters on January 25, 2023.

Khan was last seen as a protagonist in Zero (2018). While he had cameos in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra, fans have been waiting for him to headline a full-fledged film.

This excruciating wait will finally end with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which will release next month.

There has never been a better time to be a King Khan fan!

While Padukone shared Besharam Rang's first look on Friday, SRK posted his co-star's a new, stunning still of his co-star from the song on Saturday. He tweeted, "Mirror mirror on the wall, she's the most glamorous of them all!" "#BesharamRang song dropping on 12th Dec at 11 AM... Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," the tweet further said. Naturally, fans can't keep calm!

Mirror mirror on the wall, she’s the most glamorous of them all! #BesharamRang song

dropping on 12th Dec at 11 AM - https://t.co/F4TpXiidWz

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will essay the titular role of R&AW agent Feroz Pathaan. It marks Deepika Padukone's fourth collaboration with Khan after Om Shanti Om , Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. John Abraham will also play a pivotal role in the action-thriller. Pathaan is a part of YRF's spy-thriller universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Tiger 3.

Besides Pathaan, SRK will be seen in Jawan, his maiden association with director Atlee which may feature him in dual roles. It co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and will release on June 2, 2023. Next, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Khan and Taapsee Pannu, will release on December 22, 2023. Meanwhile, Padukone will be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.