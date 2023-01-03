Entertainment

Vijay's 'Varisu': Trailer release date announced; know where to watch

Jan 03, 2023

'Varisu' is set for release on January 12

In an exciting piece of news for Vijay fans, the makers of the star's upcoming movie Varisu have announced the release date of its trailer. The makers took to Twitter and stated that the trailer will be dropped on Wednesday at 5:00pm. It will be aired on the official YouTube channel of Sun TV. Read on to know more about the movie.

Why does this story matter?

Varisu will clash at the box office with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu.

While the Vijay starrer will hit the theaters on January 12, Thunivu will be released on January 11.

Recently, Thunivu's trailer was dropped and it received a splendid response from AK's fans.

So, fans of Vijay were waiting for Varisu's trailer and this update has come as an exciting one.

Makers shared a poster with the announcement

Taking to Twitter, the makers not only announced the release date but also revealed its 'U' CBFC certification. "#VaaThalaivaa it's time for #VarisuTrailer. Releasing Tomorrow at 5 PM on @SunTV YouTube channel. See 'U' soon nanba. #VarisuGetsCleanU #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @MusicThaman @iamRashmika @7screenstudio @TSeries #Varisu #VarisuPongal," read the tweet. An unseen poster of Vijay from the movie was also released.

All you need to know about 'Varisu'

The film is co-led by Rashmika Mandanna, who is making her Kollywood debut. Telugu producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the project while popular Tollywood filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally has helmed it. The film will be released in Telugu also as Varisudu. S Thaman has composed music for Varisu. Prakash Raj will be seen playing the main antagonist in the upcoming family drama.

What is next for Vijay and Mandanna?

Even before Varisu's release, reports on Vijay's next projects have started making the rounds on social media. It was revealed that Vijay's next film will be helmed by his Master filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is anticipated that Trisha Krishnan will be brought on board as the co-lead. On the other hand, Mandanna has Pushpa: The Rule co-starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar.