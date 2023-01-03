Entertainment

Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi's 'Gatta Kusthi' debuts on OTT

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 03, 2023, 05:46 pm 2 min read

'Gatta Kusthi' is available on Netflix in Tamil and Telugu

After successfully completing 25 days in the cinema halls, Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi's Tamil movie, Gatta Kusthi arrived on Netflix on Monday. The film is available on the streamer in Tamil and Telugu languages. The streamer announced the news on social media along with a poster from the movie featuring the lead actors. Read on to know more about the movie.

Why does this story matter?

Well known for his unique story selections, Vishal had two movie releases this year namely FIR and Gatta Kusthi.

Both films received positive responses from fans and critics.

On the other hand, Lekshmi was seen in the blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan I before Gatta Kusthi's release.

So, both the actors have a good number of fans who were waiting for the film's OTT debut.

Twitter Post

Here's how much it made at the box office

Made on a relatively smaller budget of Rs. 25cr, the film directed by Chella Ayyavu collected a total of Rs. 26.69cr at the global box office. The makers would have made revenue by selling the streaming rights to Netflix. So, it can be anticipated that Gatta Kusthi is an eventful venture to its makers. It also stared Munishkanth in an important role.

What is the movie all about?

Gatta Kusthi revolves around the lives of a couple who have different principles. Vishal played a Tamil boy, while Lekshmi played a Malayali girl. How their lives change after they get married to each other makes up for the rest of the story. Apart from the romantic angle, the film also has a strong message about women and their passion.

Other upcoming movies of Vishal, Lekshmi

Vishal has four films that are slated for release in 2023. This includes Mohandas, Aaryan, Lal Salaam, and Idam Porul Yaeval. In Lal Salaam, he will be seen sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth. Lekshmi will be seen in the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan, which will be released on April 28. She has two Malayalam movies namely King of Kotha and Christopher.