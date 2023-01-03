Entertainment

'Black Panther 2' to debut on OTT; where to watch

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' was released on November 11

It looks like the new year is starting for Marvel fans with a bang. The OTT release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been announced. The film will be accessible on Disney+ Hotstar in up to 4K resolution from February 1. On the streamer, the film will be released in multiple languages including English, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its release, the film has been receiving raving reviews from fans and critics alike across the world. It turned out to be an eventful venture and it saw a huge box-office success.

But the film's OTT release date was not announced until Tuesday.

And since fans have been waiting for its digital debut, this update is an important one.

How much did 'Black Panther 2' make?

Wakanda Forever is only the third MCU movie led solely by a female character. The film pulled in $431.5M in the US since its premiere. It surpassed the domestic collection of other superhero ventures like Wonder Woman ($412.8M) and Captain Marvel ($426.8M). At its worldwide box office, Wakanda Forever grossed $810M. But this global box office collection is still behind Captain Marvel.

Know more about the movie

A sequel to 2018's Black Panther, Wakanda Forever made the headlines when the first installment's lead actor Chadwick Boseman passed away even before the filming started. After several delays due to the actor's absence, the film was finally rewritten and it hit the theaters on November 11, 2022. The makers did not recast Boseman but paid tribute to him in a fitting way.

Cast and crew of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Directed by Ryan Coogler, it is led by Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, and Danai Gurira. The Marvel movie was shot by Autumn Durald Arkapaw and its music was helmed by Ludwig Goransson. Coogler wrote the screenplay along with Joe Robert Cole. There could be a third installment of the movie as director Coogler and producer Kevin Feige recently teased fans about it.