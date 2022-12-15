Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Breaking down the phenomenon of binge-watching

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 15, 2022, 05:33 pm 3 min read

While you may have binge-watched several times, have you read about its ramifications yet?

The emergence of OTT platforms such as Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar has led to a rise in the number of shows available just a click away, and today, there is no dearth of series, movies, short films, etc. This has also triggered another phenomenon—binge-watching, which refers to the habit of watching a series/multiple films for a prolonged period of time. Let's dissect this term.

This is how experts define the prevalent phenomenon

The practice is defined as "watching entertainment or informational content for a prolonged period, usually a single television show." Remember those times when you couldn't resist the urge to click on "Next Episode," even as the clock struck 3:00am? That's precisely what binge-watching does to a viewer. The adrenaline rush and the excitement to find out what the next episode entails overpowers everything!

What do the numbers say?

Per a survey conducted by Netflix in 2014, "73% of people define binge-watching as watching between 2-6 episodes of the same TV show in one sitting." In addition to that, "61% of the Netflix survey participants said they binge-watch regularly." More often than not, viewers binge-watch drama, suspense, and thriller shows, since they can't wait to find out how the story progresses next.

'Binge-watching' was the word of the year in 2015!

"Binge-watching" became increasingly popular during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 when the entire world was cooped up inside their homes. During such time, shows such as Money Heist, The Queen's Gambit, Alice in Borderland, and Ozark caught popularity, while several romantic K-dramas also found admirers on social media. Prior to this, in November 2015, binge-watching was Collins' English Dictionary's "word of the year."

Is binge-watching harmless? Some experts don't think so

Research conducted at the University of Texas, Austin has revealed that "binge-watching television is correlated with depression, loneliness, self-regulation deficiency, and obesity." Reportedly, there have also been cases of some people being "treated" for "binge-watching addiction," considering people sacrifice their sleep, comfort, and at times, eating habits to complete a season in a night! It has also been defined as "compulsive behavior."

What does the other school of thought say?

While one section of experts opines that binge-watching should be completely avoided, there's another school of thought that doesn't believe that binge-watching has any negative repercussions whatsoever. "Binge-watching complex TV such as The Wire and Breaking Bad has been likened to reading more than one chapter of a novel in one sitting and is viewed as a smart, contemplative way of watching TV."

Are you aware of the 'post-binge malaise'?

Understandably, binge-watching is alluring since it transports us to a different world and takes us out of the daily rigmarole of life. "Binge-watching activates the part of our brain responsible for reward functions, producing dopamine and making us feel good." In fact, when a series gets over, viewers feel a certain sense of "post-binge malaise" as they "mourn" the end of their favorite show.

How many of these shows have you binge-watched?

Some of the most popular shows that are often binge-watched are scattered across platforms, languages, and genres. Some of the most famous examples include Stranger Things, The Vampire Diaries, The Office, Crash Landing On You, Black Mirror, Dead to Me, and Squid Game, ﻿among others. Indian examples are Panchayat, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and Jamtara.