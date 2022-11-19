Entertainment

'GodFather,' 'Sardar': New titles to watch on OTT this weekend

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 19, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

The weekend is almost here and so we are back with the list of new titles to watch on OTT platforms. This week, we have some exciting new additions like Sardar and Sita Ramam's Hindi version, so there will not be a scarcity of options to shuffle through. Here we present some new movies, so dive right in and plan your weekend-watching schedule!

#1 '1899'

Here's some good news for the fans of Dark! Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of the series, are back with their latest mystery show titled 1899, which premiered on Netflix on Thursday. The streamer released all eight chapters at once. Aneurin Barnard, Emily Beecham, Miguel Bernardeau, Andreas Pietschmann, and Maciej Musial star in the thriller.

#2 'GodFather'

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi's latest offering GodFather is set to debut digitally. Netflix announced recently that the film will be out on the platform on Saturday. It also stars lady superstar Nayanthara in a lead role along with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. GodFather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Bollywood megastar Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance in the gangster political drama.

#3 'Sita Ramam' (Hindi)

The Hindi version of Sita Ramam finally arrived on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The film was already available in other languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna, the period drama is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It hit the big screens on September 2 and received a tremendously positive response.

#4 'Sardar'

Tamil star Karthi was last seen in Sardar, which was a megahit venture. Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar became available on aha from Friday. Clashing with Sivakarthikeyan's Prince, Sardar had a theatrical release on October 21. Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan play the leading ladies in the spy thriller, which has Karthi playing dual roles with Laila playing an important role.