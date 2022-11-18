Entertainment

'Drishyam 2' review: Near-perfect edge-of-the-seat thriller shows how it's done!

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 18, 2022

'Drishyam 2' was released on Friday

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2 arrived in theaters on Friday (November 18). It's a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam which was directed by late director Nishikant Kamat. A power-packed film marinated in suspense and jaw-dropping thrills, the sequel wastes no time, doesn't spoon-feed its audience, and makes a strong case regarding what excellently executed adaptations must look like. We review.

Plot Scores home-run on narrative continuity, picks from where it left

It's the post-lockdown world, and Vijay Salgaonkar isn't yet free from the investigation agencies' jaws. Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) finds support in the form of the newly-appointed IG Tarun Ahlawat (Khanna), who is determined to ensure that the Salgaonkar family is put behind bars. Salgaonkar, thus, does what he does best—concoct serpentine lies and cloak his family with his ability to think on his feet.

Positive #1 Growth of the film's characters, the film itself

There is a slightly different atmosphere that defines Drishyam 2. One can sense a monumental growth, an intense development of characters that extends to the film as well. It's in no eagerness to jump the gun. This aids the movie significantly; it meets the cut-off required to be called engaging and edge-of-the-seat and makes optimum usage of every scene to cover all critical aspects.

Positive #2 We simulatenously participate in the film's events, too

Drishyam 2 employs the golden rule of storytelling—show, don't tell. The ball is often in our court since we need to put our thinking caps on and think, or at least try, to stay two steps ahead of the makers. The usage of the same actors, too, adds another thick layer of authenticity, and situational humor winks at us every now and then.

Positive #3 Background score, imagery also complements the well-written plot

Devi Sri Prasad's background score (sometimes played at a screeching level), catalyzes the atmospheric tension momentously. In addition to that, dark and despondent clouds, incessant rain, and an utter lack of sunshine complement the atmosphere of ominous foreboding. There's a fast-paced climax-within-the-climax, and it lends the movie a highly meta feel. Wait for THAT moment, especially if you're unaware of the original.

Story Original story by Jeetu Joseph provides a concrete foundation

The film throws curveballs at you especially when you least expect it to. We are able to submit ourselves to the world of Drishyam 2 from the get-go, and here, the original story by Jeetu Joseph, too, deserves a mention. However, the defining moment of THE truth should have felt like a deafening slap, but it simply felt like a muffled sound.

What doesn't work? Khanna's character is riddled with cliche and familiar tropes

One of the first scenes that I found extremely off-putting was the family having fun at the mother's expense (Shriya Saran), simply because she doesn't speak English. Other than that, Khanna's cop character is constructed using bricks that have cliche written all over them! He is that rough-tough no-nonsense cop we have seen in every second Hindi film—it's a trope coming to life.

Cast The performances are the film's backbone

Devgn has a restrained approach, and his deeply emotive eyes have a career of their own. He finds ample support from Ishita Dutta and Saran. Unlike the first part, however, Tabu's part has been trimmed mercilessly, and I kept hoping against hope for her to come onscreen. She can offer gravitas to a scene even when she simply stands and says nothing.

Special mention Khanna, Tabu offfer no chance to complain

Despite her brief runtime, Tabu takes the cake. Her grip over the craft and chameleon-like ability to get into the character's skin screams from every frame she is in. Akshaye Khanna, who had previously shone bright in thrillers such as Race and Ittefaq is back! His confrontational scenes, in particular, are show-stealers. Saurabh Shukla, in a small cameo, is another highlight of the ensemble.

Verdict 'Drishyam 2' deserves a spot on your watchlist!

Despite having seen the Malayalam original, Drishyam 2 worked for me rather excellently, to the point that even its runtime didn't dilute the impact. The mystery-thriller doesn't undermine the audience's intelligence and feels like a natural extension of the first part. Cinematic liberties at the end may raise eyebrows, but as they say, engaging films make the outlandish believable. A must-watch, it bags 3.5/5.