'Mission Majnu': Sidharth Malhotra shares new look; teaser out tomorrow

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 15, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

Teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Mission Majnu' will be out on Friday

The latest look of Sidharth Malhotra from his upcoming film Mission Majnu was released on Thursday. The actor took to social media to share his look from the film along with details regarding its teaser release. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, the film, backed by Ronnie Screwvala, marks the second Hindi release of Mandanna, who debuted with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye.

Why does this story matter?

Ahead of its teaser release, Malhotra shared a new look from the film which features him donning a grey kurta paired with a brown sleeveless jacket. Mission Majnu marks the first collaboration between Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna.

The spy thriller film is directed by filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi while Garima Mehta of Guilty By Association Media has jointly backed it with Screwvala's RSVP films.

Malhotra to play R&AW agent; Mandanna to play Pakistani Muslim

The film will see Malhotra playing the role of an R&AW agent while Mandanna will be seen as a Pakistani Muslim. Set in the 1970s, it has jointly been written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja. Meanwhile, Mandanna will also be seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and Malhotra has Yodha and Indian Police Police in his kitty.

'Mission Majnu' will be released on Netflix

Previously, the makers of Malhotra and Mandanna's Mission Majnu were planning on releasing the film in the theaters. However, the film is now set for an OTT release. It will be available for streaming on OTT giant Netflix, on January 20, 2023. It seems that makers of small and medium-budget films are eyeing OTT releases over theatrical ones.

Films with bankable stars that opted for OTT release

Before Mission Majnu, several films of A-listers including Alia Bhatt's Darlings, Mohanlal's 12th Man, Kartik Aaryan's Freddy, and Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru opted for a release on digital platforms. Apart from this, Karan Johar-backed Gehraiyaan which starred Deepika Padukone, Sidahanth Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday was also released on OTT. In fact, Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera is also premiering on a digital platform.