'India Lockdown': Everything to know about Prateik Babbar-led drama

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 17, 2022, 06:37 pm 2 min read

The makers of the upcoming film India Lockdown dropped its trailer on Thursday. The ZEE5 Original film features Prateik Babbar, Ahana Kumra, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi in the principal roles. The film directed by Madhur Bhandarkar will be premiered on the OTT platform on December 2. Dive in to know more about the upcoming movie.

Observation What does the trailer show?

The trailer takes us back to the early days of 2020 when we were trying to cope with the COVID-19 lockdown situation. It shows visuals of empty roads, masked people, and authorities in PPE kits. It looks like we will travel with the five central characters simultaneously. The visuals of migrant workers walking in large groups with family members and children give us chills.

Story Here's what the film is all about

Going by the announcement of the makers, India Lockdown will revolve around the events that happened after the Indian government declared a full lockdown for 21 days when the first wave of COVID-19 lockdown hit the country. The film narrates how people from different walks of life received the blow of the complete lockdown imposed by the government to contain the pandemic situation.

Cast Roles of the lead cast members in 'India Lockdown'

Babbar and Tamhankar will be seen as a migrant worker couple, who travel back to their native state on road after being left jobless. Basu Prasad plays a sex worker from Kamathipura, who is trying to navigate through the "new normal." Kumra plays a pilot, who faces downtime for the first time, while Belawadi plays a father, who is stuck in a different city.

Information 'India Lockdown' will have a special screening on Monday

Ahead of its premiere on December 2, India Lockdown will have a special screening at IFFI Goa on Monday. Expressing her excitement about the same, Tamhankar said, "I couldn't have possibly wished for more. For the film to be premiering on such a revered and respected platform is a huge honor. I am so humbled by the very thought itself."