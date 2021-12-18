Entertainment 'Pushpa': Sequel to the Allu Arjun starrer gets a title

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 07:01 pm

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa' is a gangster flick with Allu Arjun in the lead role

After a long wait, Tollywood fans got to see the magic of Allu Arjun on the big screen as his film Pushpa: The Rise was released yesterday (December 17). The mass entertainer has been receiving positive feedback from fans and critics alike. It was revealed at the end of the movie that its second part has been titled Pushpa: The Rule. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Though the makers of the Sukumar directorial have already announced that the film would be released in two parts, they had kept the sequel's name under wraps. Now that the first part has been released, they have revealed the name, which is a pretty surprising factor to Arjun's fans. It was also announced earlier that Fahadh Faasil's role in the sequel would be meatier.

Anticipation Will the sequel show Arjun's battle to hold his position?

As the name suggests, Pushpa: The Rise was about Arjun's growth from a daily-wage worker to a gang leader. Those who had watched the first part would have anticipated what the sequel could be about. It is expected the sequel will narrate Pushpa Raj's journey as a kingpin of a red sandalwood smuggling racket. The title, Pushpa: The Rule, also suggests the same.

Cast Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in 'Pushpa: The Rise'

With an ensemble of talented actors, Pushpa: The Rise has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Besides Arjun in the titular role, Rashmika Mandanna plays the romantic interest of the hero while Faasil stepped into the shoes of the main antagonist. The film also has Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, Sunil Varma, and Dhananjay in key roles.

Box Office Collected Rs. 71 crore worldwide on opening day: 'Pushpa' makers

The film was released in five Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Promoted as Arjun's first pan-India release, Pushpa collected over Rs. 50 crore on day one, suggest reports. However, makers have tweeted the film collected Rs. 71 crore worldwide. Initially, the release was planned for Christmas but was pushed to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh's 83. Read our review.