Entertainment

All you need to know about K-drama 'The King's Affection'

All you need to know about K-drama 'The King's Affection'

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 23, 2022, 12:30 pm 2 min read

'The King's Affection' has become the first Korean-language series to win an International Emmy award

Korean period drama The King's Affection became the first Korean-language series to win an International Emmy award under the Best Novella category. The series is originally named Yeonmo in Korean. The 20-episode show stars Park Eun-bin and Rowoon. The show was aired on Korean broadcaster KBS2 and is available on Netflix in selected regions. Here's all you need to know about it!

Why does this story matter?

Korean content has become a hotcake in the mainstream after the success of Parasite in 2019. The pop scene has been dominated by BTS and the world has been consuming a lot of Korean content like Pachinko, Squid Game, and many more.

In the past, many Korean films were remade into other languages and cultures too. They have been accepted by viewers globally.

Announcement and other nominees

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences took to Twitter to announce the winner. The tweet read, "The International Emmy for Telenovela goes to Yeonmo [The King's Affection] produced by KBS/Arc Media/Monster Union/Netflix! #SouthKorea #iemmyWIN." The other nominees in the same category were Nos Tempos do Imperador (Brazil), You Are My Hero (China), and Two Lives (Spain).

Check out the tweet here

The International Emmy for Telenovela goes to "Yeonmo [The King’s Affection]" produced by KBS / Arc Media / Monster Union / Netflix! #SouthKorea #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/NGQt9gexiM — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 22, 2022

Praises and excitement from Korean fraternity

Lee Gee Joon, head of KBS Drama Center expressed his happiness on the first Emmy win for Korea. He emphasized the potential of K-content which as a whole is receiving love and recognition globally. He further stated, "We will do our best so that KBS dramas can play a large role in maintaining the potential of Korean (entertainment) content."

Accolades and synopsis of the show

This critically-acclaimed drama also won other accolades, including the writer award at the Seoul International Drama Awards. Park and Rowoon won the popularity awards at the Korean Broadcasting Awards. The series is set in the Joseon dynasty where conceiving twins was considered a bad omen. It traces the life of a princess who poses to be the crown prince after her fraternal twin's killing.