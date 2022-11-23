Entertainment

'Top Gun: Maverick' OTT debut; where to watch in India?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 23, 2022, 11:43 am 2 min read

'Top Gun: Maverick' was released on May 27

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick has finally locked its OTT premiere date. The film will be available on Paramount+ from December 22. The streaming date is locked in countries including the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, the UK, and Latin America. The Indian OTT date and partner have not been revealed yet, although we can expect the same soon.





Top Gun: Maverick set theaters across the world on fire when it premiered on May 27.

Having had a tremendous run in the cinema halls, the sequel became one of the highest-grossing movies this year and it beat several records set by other blockbusters in the past.

With a solid 8.4/10 rating on IMDb, the film's OTT debut is one of the most-awaited updates.

Meet the cast members of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Apart from Cruise, the film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer in supporting roles. Joseph Kosinski was at the helm. Top Gun: Maverick will also be available on another streamer Epix, which will be soon renamed MGM+.

First Cruise movie to touch the billion-dollar mark

Top Gun: Maverick is the first Cruise movie to cross the billion-dollar mark. Before Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible - Fallout was his highest-grossing film, which earned $791.1M when it was released in 2018. The Top Gun sequel revolves around events that happen about 30 years after the original film. Cruise plays the role of a top aviator in the American Navy.

Meanwhile, film is available on rental basis in India

While we wait for the film's OTT arrival in India, fans can watch it on the streaming service of BookMyShow by renting or buying it. One can rent it on Amazon Prime Video, too. Meanwhile, the film may have its third installment. Though the third part has not been officially launched, actor Teller revealed earlier that he has spoken to Cruise about it.