Happy birthday Naga Chaitanya: His unmissable movies, where to watch

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 23, 2022, 10:33 am 2 min read

Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his 36th birthday on Wednesday

If you have not treated yourself to the charisma of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, you are missing out quite a lot! The flamboyant star, who is the son of the iconic actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, is among Tollywood's most successful actors. And as he is turning a year older on Wednesday, let us celebrate him by watching his unmissable movies. Here we list them.

'Ye Maaya Chesave'

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ye Maaya Chesave is the Telugu remake of the superhit Tamil movie Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya. Starring Chaitanya with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, the romantic drama revolves around an estranged couple who meets years after their breakup. The film is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Krishnudu, Sanjay Swaroop, and Devan play supporting roles.

'Majili'

Another collaboration between Chaitanya and Prabhu, Majili is a blockbuster romantic drama. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film revolves around a youth, who turns into an alcoholic after being separated from his girlfriend. He marries a girl after being pressurized by his parents with whom he eventually falls in love. The romantic drama is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Bangarraju'

Bangarraju stars Chaitanya along with his father Nagarjuna. Other stars including Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty play important roles. It is available on ZEE5. Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, Bangarraju is the sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana. It revolves around a dead man who returns to life with the help of the God of Death to settle down his grandson's problems.

'Love Story'

Love Story stars Chaitanya with Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is about two dancers from a village who struggle to find life in the city. How they beat the odds and end up together makes up for the rest of the story. Rajeev Kanakala and Easwari Rao play important roles. The romantic drama is available on SonyLIV.