Watch Tamil blockbuster 'Love Today' on OTT on this date!

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 28, 2022

Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Today is all set for OTT release and it will be streaming on Netflix from December 2. Netflix India South's Twitter handle posted this news and fans cannot keep calm. The comedy-drama was released in theaters on November 2 and the audience accepted it well. It went on to earn Rs. 50 crore at the Tamil box office, becoming a blockbuster.

Content-driven cinema has taken over India in the last half of the previous decade—from 2015 onwards. It has been observed that films from languages other than Hindi are producing better stories.

With the advent of OTT platforms like Netflix. Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and many more, the access to these masterpieces have become easier for most and the viewers have loved it thoroughly.

The tweet read, "Disclaimer: Exchanging phones with your partner might be injurious to your relationship. Love Today is coming to Netflix on the 2nd of December!" It teased the quirky plot, where the protagonist couple exchanges their phones and goes on a journey to unearth the bitter truth about each other. The Telugu dubbed version is running successfully at the box office.

The film was loved by the youth as they could relate to the plot of the film. The film was also praised by superstars Rajinikanth and Silambarasan TR. Ranganathan also debuted as an actor in this. His co-stars are Ivana, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu and Raveena Ravi. The film was bankrolled by AGS Entertainment and Telugu dubbing rights were bought by Dil Raju.

Netflix India has been streaming some great content-driven films and has made the viewers explore new talents. Lust Stories, Bulbbul, Raat Akeli Hai, Serious Men, Jagame Thandiram, and many more. Coming to South Indian films, Netflix is streaming Boomi, Tughlaq Durbar, GodFather, the globally hyped RRR, and many more high quality ventures. The list is never-ending and ever-expanding.