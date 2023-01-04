Entertainment

Vijay's 'Varisu' trailer: 'Thalapathy' shines in this heart-touching family drama

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 04, 2023, 06:03 pm 2 min read

The fans of Thalapathy Vijay are probably on cloud nine right now as the makers of his upcoming movie Varisu have released the much-awaited trailer. The trailer is a perfect blend of emotions, romance, and action, and most importantly, gives us a glimpse of the absolute family drama that the film will be. Read on to know more about the trailer.

Why does this story matter?

Vijay was last seen in Beast, which was an action drama.

His film before that was Master, which was also high on action elements.

It has been years since we saw Thalapathy in a family drama. The trailer hints that the film will be high on tension and emotions.

So, fans who have been waiting to see him in the role can finally rejoice.

What does the trailer show?

In the trailer, it is revealed that Vijay is a part of a big family and his father (Sarathkumar) is not a fan of his life choices. Vijay seems to be an aimless chap in the beginning but later on, he takes over his father's business. Prakash Raj plays a business tycoon and it looks like his business takes a toll after Vijay's entry.

Meet the cast and crew of 'Varisu'

Rashmika Mandanna plays the co-lead in the film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Telugu filmmaker Dil Raju has bankrolled the movie, while S Thaman has helmed its music. Raj will be seen as the main antagonist. Sarathukumar will be seen playing Vijay's father, while Yogi Babu plays an important role. The makers launched the audio tracks of the movie in a grand manner last month.

'Varisu' to clash with Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu'

Varisu is gearing up for release on January 12, which means the film will lock horns with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, which is set to be released on January 11. Thunivu directed by H Vinoth is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The film has Manju Warrier as the leading lady. Its trailer was released recently, which was received well by the fans.